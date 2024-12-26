Rain expected Thursday in northern, northeastern Taiwan

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Dec. 26 (CNA) Sporadic rain was forecast for northern and northeastern Taiwan, as well as for mountainous areas in other parts of the country, on Thursday, according to the Central Weather Administration (CWA).

The rain, brought by strengthening seasonal northeasterly winds, was also expected in mountainous areas in the center and south of the country, while cloudy skies were forecast in the outlying Kinmen and Matsu islands, the CWA said.

It also warned of possible strong winds on the Hengchun Peninsula, on Orchid and Green islands off Taiwan's southeastern coast, in coastal areas of Hualien and Keelung, and on Penghu, Kinmen and Matsu islands.

Meanwhile, daytime temperatures of 19 degrees Celsius were expected in the northern and northeastern regions of the country, while most other areas were expected to see highs of 23-27 degrees, according to the CWA.

CWA graphic

In the outlying islands, Penghu can expect temperatures of 17-20 degrees, Kinmen 14-19 degrees, and Matsu 12-14 degrees throughout Thursday, the CWA said, adding that most of the country will see lows of 16-20 degrees.

Also on Thursday, independent meteorologist Wu Der-rong (吳德榮) said that a strong continental cold air mass is expected to move into Taiwan for the first time this winter, arriving Saturday and lingering until Dec. 30.

It will bring cold dry weather to Taiwan, with the mercury likely to drop to six degrees in some low-lying areas, the coldest this winter, Wu said.

He added that the latest European weather model simulation shows northeasterly winds will strengthen slightly on New Year's Eve and New Year's Day, bringing more stable and sunny weather to the western half of Taiwan.

The eastern half of the country is expected to have a chance of scattered showers, Wu said.