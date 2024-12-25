Vietnamese woman investigated over coins and valuables burglary

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Tainan, Dec. 25 (CNA) A Vietnamese woman was placed under investigation by prosecutors Wednesday after being questioned by police in relation to a recent burglary in which valuables and coins worth hundreds of thousands of New Taiwan Dollars were stolen from a friend's warehouse.

According to the Tainan City Police Department's Sinhua Precinct, the 44-year-old woman is believed to have stolen goods and money totaling NT$460,000 (US$14,000) from the victim.

Among the stolen items were approximately 2,200 NT$50 coins, 400 NT$5 coins, 1,600 NT$10 coins, 100 NT$1,000 bills, and a gold necklace.

Police said it took a week to solve the case after the victim, who had saved money by collecting commonly used coins, reported the burglary.

The case has been transferred to prosecutors for further investigation, with the stolen goods recovered from the woman's residence and returned to the victim, authorities said.