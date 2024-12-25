NGO calls for youth protections after ex-McDonald's worker suicide

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Dec. 25 (CNA) A civil society group has called for stronger protections for young people following the suicide of a teenage girl who was allegedly sexually assaulted by a supervisor at McDonald's where she worked.

"Teenagers often face high risks in the labor environment during the job search or when they first start working because of their age, experience and skills," the Taiwan Alliance for Advancement of Youth Rights and Welfare said on Facebook on Tuesday.

The civil society group said it is "extremely difficult" for young workers to seek help when faced with sexual assault or sexual harassment due to "unequal power relations" in the workplace.

In the case of the former McDonald's employee, the 17-year-old killed herself after being coerced into sex by her supervisor over a year-long period, according to the girl's mother in a social media post that has attracted significant media attention in recent days.

The fast-food company said on Tuesday that it dismissed the employee in May following the girl's sexual harassment complaint in March. The case was referred to prosecutors in May, Taipei police said.

The NGO called on the government to investigate whether McDonald's and the authorities fulfilled their statutory responsibilities in the recent case, and look into whether there may be other victims.

Despite discussions with the Ministry of Labor, the Ministry of Education, the Ministry of Health and Welfare, and other agencies since 2018, the alliance said that overall "systematic management mechanisms" and complaint channels have not yet been implemented.

In response to growing pressure over the case, Labor Minister Hung Sun-han (洪申翰) said at a press conference that the Gender Equality in Employment Act stipulates that employers must take "immediate and effective" action over any allegations of sexual harassment.

Noting that the firing of the supervisor did not mean the end of the matter, the labor minister said he had instructed the Taipei City Government to review what happened.

"We have a very clear stance on this issue," Hung said, adding that there would "definitely be no compromise" in relation to the case.

On Wednesday, the Taipei City Police Department's Shilin District issued a press release stating that it had referred a separate criminal case to the Shilin District Prosecutors Office that also involved the now-deceased former McDonald's employee.

The police said in the statement that the girl had fallen victim to financial scammers in the months after she had left her job at McDonald's.

In a statement issued later on Wednesday, Taipei's Department of Labor said it has fined McDonald's NT$1 million (US$30,563.79) for failing to deal with the matter in accordance with the Gender Equality in Employment Act.

If you are experiencing suicidal thoughts, please call the 1925, 1995 or 1980 hotlines in Taiwan for help.