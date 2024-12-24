Woman indicted for allegedly selling fake Burkina Faso passports

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Dec. 24 (CNA) The head of a Taipei immigration services company has been indicted for allegedly selling forged Burkina Faso passports, prosecutors said Tuesday.

The Taipei District Prosecutors Office said that the suspect, a woman surnamed Lai (賴), targeted parents looking to get their children into international schools in Taiwan that restricted admission to foreign passport holders.

According to prosecutors, Lai obtained the fake passports from a man named Daniel Wang, and sold seven of the forgeries for roughly US$16,000 each between 2018 and 2023.

Despite Lai's claims that she thought the passports were genuine, text messages indicated she was aware of the fraud and actively colluded with Wang, prosecutors said.

Prosecutors added that they have also launched an investigation into Wang.