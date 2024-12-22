Popstar A-Mei's Taipei Dome concert leaves residents feeling shaken
Taipei, Dec. 22 (CNA) Residents living near the Taipei Dome complained of "earthquake-like" vibrations on Saturday night that were apparently caused by tens of thousands of music fans jumping during a performance by pop superstar A-Mei (張惠妹).
The veteran Taiwanese singer staged the first of five concerts for her "ASMR Maxxx" tour at the packed 40,000-seat arena, with many atendees leaping in unison as she sang crowd-pleasing numbers including "Three Days and Three Nights."
However, a hotline run by the Taipei City Government received 30 complaints between 7 and 11.30 p.m., according to the municipality's Research, Development and Evaluation Commission.
The majority of calls came from people living in residential streets directly east of the capital city's biggest stadium.
Ward Chief Wu Chian-te (吳建德) posted video clips on Facebook of shaking chandeliers and other household items sent to him by residents in the community he represents on Sunday morning.
Wu said that the vibrations had disturbed the residents and urged the city government to "immediately instruct the Taipei Dome to suspend singing and dancing activities."
A-Mei's performance on Saturday wasn't the first time complaints had been received over shaking during a concert at the recently completed Taipei Dome. During the arena's maiden performance by a solo singer featuring Jay Chou (周杰倫) earlier this month, some residents living near the arena also reported unwelcome vibrations.
Farglory, the company that runs the multi-purpose indoor stadium located in Taipei's Xinyi District, issued a statement on Sunday explaining that "objective structural certification and engineering inspection data" indicate that the venue operates "in accordance with regulations."
The company nonetheless said it would communicate with the organizers "if the authorities have suggestions about the performance content and format."
With further performances by A-Mei scheduled at the Taipei Dome for Dec. 22, 28, 29, and 31, it remains to be seen whether enthusiastic fans of the "Queen of Mandopop" will again cause the ground to shake over the coming days.
