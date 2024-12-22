Focus Taiwan App
Download
Edition
Focus Taiwan中央通訊社フォーカス台湾Fokus Taiwan
Search

Taiwan headline news

12/22/2024 12:12 PM
To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Dec. 22 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Sunday are as follows:

@United Daily News: Deal with disasters on your own: Premier Cho

@China Times: When natural disasters strike, local governments must face them on their own: Cho Jung-tai

@Liberty Times: Retracting the separation of powers is against the principle of people's sovereignty: Lai

@Economic Daily News: 16 stocks with surging net profits favored by institutional investors

@Commercial Times: 17 blue-chip stocks expected to be of benefit to investors with long-term gains

@Taipei Times: Biden approves US$571m Taiwan aid

Enditem/cs

    0:00
    /
    0:00
    Latest
    More
    We value your privacy.
    Focus Taiwan (CNA) uses tracking technologies to provide better reading experiences, but it also respects readers' privacy. Click here to find out more about Focus Taiwan's privacy policy. When you close this window, it means you agree with this policy.
    Got it.Learn more
    27