Taipei, Dec. 22 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Sunday are as follows:

@United Daily News: Deal with disasters on your own: Premier Cho

@China Times: When natural disasters strike, local governments must face them on their own: Cho Jung-tai

@Liberty Times: Retracting the separation of powers is against the principle of people's sovereignty: Lai

@Economic Daily News: 16 stocks with surging net profits favored by institutional investors

@Commercial Times: 17 blue-chip stocks expected to be of benefit to investors with long-term gains

@Taipei Times: Biden approves US$571m Taiwan aid

