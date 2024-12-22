Taiwan headline news
Taipei, Dec. 22 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Sunday are as follows:
@United Daily News: Deal with disasters on your own: Premier Cho
@China Times: When natural disasters strike, local governments must face them on their own: Cho Jung-tai
@Liberty Times: Retracting the separation of powers is against the principle of people's sovereignty: Lai
@Economic Daily News: 16 stocks with surging net profits favored by institutional investors
@Commercial Times: 17 blue-chip stocks expected to be of benefit to investors with long-term gains
@Taipei Times: Biden approves US$571m Taiwan aid
