New Taipei after-school educator indicted for sexual harassment of six girls

Taipei, Dec. 18 (CNA) The deputy director of an after-school tutoring center in New Taipei was recently indicted for sexually harassing six girls aged from nine to 13 years old while playing games and providing academic guidance, the New Taipei District Prosecutors Office said Wednesday.

The deputy director surnamed Chiu (邱) started work at the tutoring center in 2016, serving as an elementary school after-school teacher, a tutor for junior high students and the deputy director of the tutoring center, police and prosecutors found during the investigation.

Since 2022, he is suspected of touching the breasts, thighs and buttocks of several girls in the name of playing hide-and-seek, tag and other games, and even touching the breasts of girls while they were sleeping during break periods.

The youngest victim was only 9 years old.

When Chiu was summoned by prosecutors for questioning, he denied the charge, saying that he may have inadvertently touched the girls.

The case came to light after one of the girls asked the head of the after-school tutoring center for help and described Chiu's actions. Meanwhile, another girl reported she had nightmares about being harassed.

After reviewing the relevant surveillance footage and the testimonies of the victims and their relatives, prosecutors believe Chiu engaged in acts of forcible indecency against girls under the age of 14 and intentional sexual harassment of juveniles.

Prosecutors indicted the man for violations of the Criminal Code and the Sexual Harassment Prevention Act. They also requested that the acts be considered aggravated in accordance with the Protection of Children and Youths Welfare and Rights Act.