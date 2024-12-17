Taiwanese users make 100 million voice, video calls via LINE per day

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Dec. 17 (CNA) Messaging service LINE said Tuesday that Taiwanese users make an average of 100 million daily voice or video calls.

According to LINE, as of Nov. 31, Taiwanese users each spent around an hour a day on the app, with peak use occurring between 8 a.m. and 9 a.m.

Meanwhile, Taiwan is the top country in terms of emoji use, LINE said.

Among the six emojis provided by LINE, the one indicating "thumbs up" is the most popular, it said.

The number of LINE's desktop applications in Taiwan has topped 5 million and also presents the highest use rate in the app's main markets across the world, the company said.