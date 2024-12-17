Focus Taiwan App
Download
Edition
Focus Taiwan中央通訊社フォーカス台湾Fokus Taiwan
Search

Taiwanese users make 100 million voice, video calls via LINE per day

12/17/2024 07:57 PM
To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.
Image: Kyodo News
Image: Kyodo News

Taipei, Dec. 17 (CNA) Messaging service LINE said Tuesday that Taiwanese users make an average of 100 million daily voice or video calls.

According to LINE, as of Nov. 31, Taiwanese users each spent around an hour a day on the app, with peak use occurring between 8 a.m. and 9 a.m.

Meanwhile, Taiwan is the top country in terms of emoji use, LINE said.

Among the six emojis provided by LINE, the one indicating "thumbs up" is the most popular, it said.

The number of LINE's desktop applications in Taiwan has topped 5 million and also presents the highest use rate in the app's main markets across the world, the company said.

(By Flor Wang and Jeffrey Wu)

Enditem/ASG

    0:00
    /
    0:00
    Latest
    More
    We value your privacy.
    Focus Taiwan (CNA) uses tracking technologies to provide better reading experiences, but it also respects readers' privacy. Click here to find out more about Focus Taiwan's privacy policy. When you close this window, it means you agree with this policy.
    Got it.Learn more
    27