Taipei, Dec. 14 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Saturday are as follows:

@United Daily News: 11 members in Shanghai delegation denied entry to Taiwan for Twin-City Forum

@China Times: Taiwan is rich, should make big purchases of U.S. weapons systems: O'Brien

@Liberty Times: Director of Shanghai Municipal Taiwan Affairs Office, Chinese reporters denied entry to Taiwan for Twin-City Forum

@Economic Daily News: 16 stocks perform well, attract buying from institutional investors

@Commercial Times: 16 resilient stocks attract buying from institutional investors

@Taipei Times: Chinese permit move 'a protest': MAC

