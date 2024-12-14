Taiwan headline news
12/14/2024 11:24 AM
Taipei, Dec. 14 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Saturday are as follows:
@United Daily News: 11 members in Shanghai delegation denied entry to Taiwan for Twin-City Forum
@China Times: Taiwan is rich, should make big purchases of U.S. weapons systems: O'Brien
@Liberty Times: Director of Shanghai Municipal Taiwan Affairs Office, Chinese reporters denied entry to Taiwan for Twin-City Forum
@Economic Daily News: 16 stocks perform well, attract buying from institutional investors
@Commercial Times: 16 resilient stocks attract buying from institutional investors
@Taipei Times: Chinese permit move 'a protest': MAC
