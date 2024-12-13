Taiwan passes law amendment to curb match-fixing in sports

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Dec. 13 (CNA) Taiwan's Legislature on Friday passed a law amendment that levies severe punishments on anyone caught disrupting the fairness of sporting competitions or events through match-fixing, including a maximum jail sentence of seven years.

The Amendment to the Sports Industry Development Act focuses on two main areas -- the strengthening of measures against match-fixing in Taiwan's professional and amateur sports, and requiring the government to actively assist athletes establish unions.

As part of efforts to promote fairness in sports, the competent authorities are to formulate policies to mitigate the harm associated with gambling, and provide sportsmen and sportswomen with education on related legal provisions.

Currently, those suspected of placing bets on games outside of the Taiwan Sports Lottery are investigated under the Criminal Act as the sports development law did not previously contain provisions on the subject prior to the amendment.

The lottery, run by Taiwan Sports Lottery Co., was first introduced in 2008 and provides a legal betting channel for the general public.

With the passing of the amendment on Friday, anyone who uses violence, coercion, fraud, inducement or other illegal means to interfere with the fairness of sports competitions are subject to a jail term ranging from one year to seven years, and may also be fined up to NT$30 million (US$922,681).

If committing such actions result in the death of a victim, a seven-year jail sentence or life imprisonment can be levied on the perpetrator, who may also be fined up to NT$50 million.

According to the amendment, individuals who seek to profit by engaging in the the above-mentioned actions together with three or more accomplices can receive three to 10 years in jail, and a fine of up to NT$50 million.

Furthermore, the amendment stipulates that the government will assist athletes establish unions so as to improve the development of Taiwan's professional and amateur sports industry.