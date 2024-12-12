Lows of 11°C forecast for northern, central Taiwan on Sunday

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Dec. 12 (CNA) A continental cold air mass moving southward toward Taiwan is forecast to bring temperatures in northern and central Taiwan down to 11 degrees Celsius early Sunday morning.

The cold air mass, which is forecast to hit Taiwan from Saturday to Sunday, will be relatively dry although some parts of the country might see sporadic rain, Central Weather Administration (CWA) forecaster Chang Cheng-chuan (張承傳) said Thursday.

The effects of the cold front will be the strongest on early Sunday morning, with lows of 11-13 degrees forecast for central and northern Taiwan while other areas could see 14-15 degrees, Chang added.

The weather is forecast to remain cool from Dec. 17-19 before another cold air mass arrives on Dec. 20, Chang said, however indicating that the latter's intensity needed to be further observed.

Meanwhile, Chang said there was a high chance of rain in areas north of Taoyuan and Yilan County in the northeast on Friday.

Daytime temperatures on Friday are set to reach 18-20 degrees in the north and northeast, dropping to 14-15 degrees at night, Chang added.