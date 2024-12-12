1 killed, 3 injured in Taichung traffic accident
Taichung, Dec. 12 (CNA) One person died and three others were injured in a multiple vehicle traffic accident in downtown Taichung Thursday morning, in what police described as a DUI incident.
Taichung firemen rushed to the scene after receiving a report at 10:47 a.m. that a vehicle crashed into four other cars, a scooter and a bicycle on Zhiyu Road.
The initial police investigation found that an eastbound moving car driven by a 22-year-old man surnamed Lin (林) span out of control and crashed into the other vehicles.
Lin, two men and a woman were taken to various hospitals for emergency treatment, police said.
The scooter driver, 75, identified by the surname Tu (杜), was found without vital signs on site and pronounced dead upon arrival at hospital.
The cyclist, 58, surnamed Sung (宋), suffered an intracranial hematoma and underwent surgery at a second hospital, while a female car driver, 46, surnamed Huang (黃), was checked in at another hospital despite suffering no visible trauma.
Lin, who suffered bruises to his knees, was also taken to a nearby hospital.
According to Taichung police, Lin had a breath alcohol level in excess of 0.98 mg/l, much higher than the legal limit of 0.15 mg/l.
The case will be transferred to prosecutors who will determine whether there is sufficient evidence to prosecute Lin, police said.
