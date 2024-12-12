Focus Taiwan App
Download
Edition
Focus Taiwan中央通訊社フォーカス台湾Fokus Taiwan
Search

1 killed, 3 injured in Taichung traffic accident

12/12/2024 07:07 PM
To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.
Vehicle components scatter on the ground at the scene of a traffic accident in Taichung on Thursday. CNA photo Dec. 12, 2024
Vehicle components scatter on the ground at the scene of a traffic accident in Taichung on Thursday. CNA photo Dec. 12, 2024

Taichung, Dec. 12 (CNA) One person died and three others were injured in a multiple vehicle traffic accident in downtown Taichung Thursday morning, in what police described as a DUI incident.

Taichung firemen rushed to the scene after receiving a report at 10:47 a.m. that a vehicle crashed into four other cars, a scooter and a bicycle on Zhiyu Road.

The initial police investigation found that an eastbound moving car driven by a 22-year-old man surnamed Lin (林) span out of control and crashed into the other vehicles.

Lin, two men and a woman were taken to various hospitals for emergency treatment, police said.

The scooter driver, 75, identified by the surname Tu (杜), was found without vital signs on site and pronounced dead upon arrival at hospital.

The cyclist, 58, surnamed Sung (宋), suffered an intracranial hematoma and underwent surgery at a second hospital, while a female car driver, 46, surnamed Huang (黃), was checked in at another hospital despite suffering no visible trauma.

Lin, who suffered bruises to his knees, was also taken to a nearby hospital.

According to Taichung police, Lin had a breath alcohol level in excess of 0.98 mg/l, much higher than the legal limit of 0.15 mg/l.

The case will be transferred to prosecutors who will determine whether there is sufficient evidence to prosecute Lin, police said.

(By Flor Wang and Edison Su)

Enditem/AW

    0:00
    /
    0:00
    Latest
    More
    We value your privacy.
    Focus Taiwan (CNA) uses tracking technologies to provide better reading experiences, but it also respects readers' privacy. Click here to find out more about Focus Taiwan's privacy policy. When you close this window, it means you agree with this policy.
    Got it.Learn more
    105