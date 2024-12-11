Fresh probe into MOL suicide finds evidence of workplace bullying

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Dec. 11 (CNA) A second investigation into the suicide of a Ministry of Labor (MOL) civil servant has found evidence of workplace bullying, Labor Minister Hung Sun-han (洪申翰) said Wednesday.

Former Workforce Development Agency New Taipei Office head Hsieh Yi-jung (謝宜容) had assigned "impossible tasks" and employed a "highly inappropriate management style" with the deceased 39-year-old civil servant, surnamed Wu (吳), Hung told a news conference.

An initial report released on Nov. 19 sparked public backlash after declaring Hsieh to be "well-intentioned" and "not the direct cause" of Wu's death.

According to Hung, the earlier report, compiled by seven MOL civil servants and two contractors already working for the ministry, was "too focused on Hsieh's perspective" and showed insufficient regard for "the oppressed."

Hung said that "more interviews were conducted with Wu's frontline colleagues" by the second investigation team, almost all of whom were outside experts.

Video: CNA

Wednesday's report determined that there were repeated and consistent complaints against Hsieh, whose 20-month tenure since March 2023 saw 81 resignations or retirements, compared with 18 such cases throughout 2022.

This included persistent yelling, berating and blaming staff as well as demanding that they perform tasks beyond their job responsibilities, the report said.

According to the report, Hsieh also forced employees to run a circuit from the lobby to her office on the fourth floor, leaving employees mentally and physically exhausted.

The report said that Hsieh had demanded that Wu produce a "smart technology-assisted employment-facilitation project," without clarifying its actual contents and requirements.

With little guidance and no experience in employment services, Wu saw his proposals repeatedly rejected by middle managers as "not smart enough for Hsieh."

In July 2024, Wu requested NT$35 million for the project only to have Hsieh tell him to bring the project's budget under NT$10 million because of "legal constraints."

This forced Wu to renegotiate terms with contractors that he had spent the preceding four months working on, the report said.

Although Wu's time card records showed him working regular hours, investigators discovered that he often arrived at the office as early as 5 a.m., and even as early as 4 a.m. on some occasions.

According to the report, two months before his suicide, Wu told colleagues he would kill himself if the project could not be finished.

Wu's body was discovered at the Executive Yuan's Xinzhuang Joint Office Tower in New Taipei on Nov. 4.

Hsieh consequentially received two major demerits, which prompted her immediate dismissal from office.

She later issued a written public apology, saying she had "poor emotional control."

The case has also led former Labor Minister Ho Pei-shan (何佩珊) to resign from her post.

If you are experiencing suicidal thoughts, please call the 1925, 1995 or 1980 hotlines in Taiwan for counseling or assistance.