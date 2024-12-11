Taiwan headline news
12/11/2024 12:52 PM
Taipei, Dec. 11 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Wednesday are as follows:
@United Daily News: Taipei-Shanghai forum may be canceled
@China Times: Lu Shiow-yen urges president to clarify DPP's pro-martial law post
@Liberty Times: U.S. Indo-Pacific commander Paparo: U.S. confident in defeating China in the Taiwan Strait
@Economic Daily News: Listed companies report record-high November sales
@Commercial Times: Sales of listed companies hit record high in November
@Taipei Times: First US trade initiative pact takes effect
