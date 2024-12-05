Taiwan headline news
12/05/2024 03:12 PM
Taipei, Dec. 5 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Thursday are as follows:
@United Daily News: Opposition moves to impeach Yoon Suk Yeol after brief martial law period
@China Times: Yoon Suk Yeol may step down after 6-hour martial law period
@Taipei Times: South Korean president faces impeachment
@Economic Daily News: TSMC rumored to be pressuring AI supply chain to double output within 3 years
@Commercial Times: Taiwan poised to gain from order transfers amid South Korean political chaos
@Taipei Times: NSB keeping watch on S Korean events
Enditem/kb
Latest
- Society
Taiwan headline news12/05/2024 03:12 PM
- Business
Taiwan shares close up 0.05%12/05/2024 02:28 PM
- Politics
President Lai calls national security meeting following South Korea chaos12/05/2024 02:19 PM
- Sports
- Business
U.S. dollar down in Taipei trading12/05/2024 11:09 AM