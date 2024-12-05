To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Dec. 5 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Thursday are as follows:

@United Daily News: Opposition moves to impeach Yoon Suk Yeol after brief martial law period

@China Times: Yoon Suk Yeol may step down after 6-hour martial law period

@Taipei Times: South Korean president faces impeachment

@Economic Daily News: TSMC rumored to be pressuring AI supply chain to double output within 3 years

@Commercial Times: Taiwan poised to gain from order transfers amid South Korean political chaos

@Taipei Times: NSB keeping watch on S Korean events

