12/05/2024 03:12 PM
Taipei, Dec. 5 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Thursday are as follows:

@United Daily News: Opposition moves to impeach Yoon Suk Yeol after brief martial law period

@China Times: Yoon Suk Yeol may step down after 6-hour martial law period

@Taipei Times: South Korean president faces impeachment

@Economic Daily News: TSMC rumored to be pressuring AI supply chain to double output within 3 years

@Commercial Times: Taiwan poised to gain from order transfers amid South Korean political chaos

@Taipei Times: NSB keeping watch on S Korean events

Enditem/kb

