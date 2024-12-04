Local delivery drivers protest Uber Eats acquiring foodpanda

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Dec. 4 (CNA) Members of Taiwan's National Delivery Industrial Union protested against Uber Eats' plans to acquire foodpanda outside the Fair Trade Commission on Wednesday.

More than 200 delivery partners gathered in protest, while the union filed a petition with the commission.

During the demonstration, the union called for a thorough and rigorous assessment of the deal, emphasizing that Taiwan's delivery industry would not recognize any decision unless it could be certain the process had been conducted effectively.

It also called on the commission to prevent a monopoly from acquisition -- noting that if Uber Eats were to acquire foodpanda, the delivery platform would have a market share of around 80-90 percent.

The union added that Uber Eats would therefore have significant sway over the market, even if conditional clauses enabling the commission to penalize the company were included in the deal.

The union quoted data compiled by local media stating that if the acquisition took place, Uber Eats would be in charge of managing Taiwan's 160,000 delivery drivers and over 100,000 partnering sellers.

Moreover, Uber Eats would acquire the spending habits, GPS location, and financial and personal data of around 15 million consumers in Taiwan.

The union also stressed the need for official policies to regulate the delivery industry to protect the rights of delivery drivers.

It said despite the Ministry of Labor already stipulating that the relationship between Uber Eats and its delivery partners is one of employer and employee, the company had still failed to provide workers with basic protections.

The union went on to criticize Uber Eats for lowering wages and making it more difficult for drivers to obtain bonuses.

In response, Uber Eats Taiwan General Manager Chai Lee (李佳穎) said the acquisition would benefit consumers, retail partners and delivery drivers.

Lee said the company would also hold discussions with delivery service unions, as well as with the commission.