Former marine science & technology museum head demoted for workplace bullying

Taipei, Dec. 3 (CNA) Chen Su-fen (陳素芬), the former director-general of the National Museum of Marine Science and Technology in Keelung, has been demoted in the civil service after an investigation confirmed her involvement in workplace bullying, the Ministry of Education (MOE) said Tuesday.

Chen's "authoritarian and belittling management style" and poor emotional control subjected museum employees to a "high level of emotional stress and low morale," and created a hostile and unfriendly working environment, thus meeting the definition of workplace bullying, Deputy Education Minister Lin Teng-chiao (林騰蛟) said at a press conference.

Lin said the investigation into Chen's behavior was conducted by an independent committee that included legal experts and social psychologists.

The committee was convened by the MOE after allegations against Chen -- including her habit of loudly berating subordinates -- were reported by the media in late October. She was removed from her post on Nov. 27, as the investigation proceeded.

Following the confirmation of the allegations, Chen had her rank in the civil service dropped from Grade 13 to a non-managerial role at Grade 12, Lin said.

She was also given a demerit on her civil service record, which will affect her year-end performance appraisal and her chance at future promotions, Lin said.

According to Lin, investigators also found that Chen had violated conflict of interest laws for civil servants by hiring a second-degree relative.

The hiree -- a relative of Chen's by marriage surnamed Liao (廖) -- had her employment contract terminated on Monday, while evidence of the violation was sent to the Control Yuan, Lin said.

Meanwhile, a separate claim alleging conflicts of interest by Chen in awarding a government contract was found to have not violated any laws, Lin said.

Prior to her dismissal, Chen had led the museum since 2019.

Taiwan has recently seen a wave of workplace bullying claims and investigations, which began last month after a Labor Ministry staffer killed himself following alleged bullying by a supervisor.

To date, 13 workplace bullying allegations have been received by the MOE or agencies under its jurisdiction, of which nine are still being investigated, the ministry said.