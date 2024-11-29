Taiwan headline news
11/29/2024 10:19 AM
Taipei, Nov. 29 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Friday are as follows:
@United Daily News: Cabinet proposes ban on corporal punishment by parents
@China Times: Four ministries embroiled in bullying scandals
@Liberty Times: Captain Chen Chieh-hsien shares his thoughts after Taiwan's Premier12 win
@Economic Daily News: Taiwan suppliers to benefit from further China chip curbs by U.S.
@Commercial Times: Chinese yuan forecast to fall to 8 per U.S. dollar
@Taipei Times: Lai's Guam, Hawaii stops confirmed
