NTU Children's Hospital opens Disney-themed outpatient therapy center

Taipei, Nov. 27 (CNA) National Taiwan University Children's Hospital (NTUCH) officially opened a Disney-themed pediatric outpatient therapy center on Wednesday, marking the second such project in Taiwan under the Disney Children's Hospital Initiative.

The center, located on the third floor of the Taipei hospital, is a collaboration between Disney, Make-A-Wish Taiwan, and the NTUCH, and aims to provide comfort and joy to critically ill children of all ages during their treatment, according to a press release from the hospital.

Famous Disney characters, including Mickey Mouse, Elsa from Frozen, and Timon and Pumbaa from The Lion King, are featured in nearly every corner of the re-designed center -- from murals and windows to the ceilings, and even on staff badges that come with uplifting messages.

NTUCH Superintendent Lee Wang-Tso (李旺祚) said the Disney characters featured throughout the center help children undergoing treatment to "forget their worries and face their therapy with greater courage."

Echoing Lee, National Taiwan University Hospital (NTUH) Vice Superintendent Susan Gau (高淑芬) said that children often endure greater pain and unease than adults when they are ill, and the presence of familiar characters can offer them much-needed comfort and reassurance.

"When they lie down for treatment, whether for a few hours or even a day or two, being able to see these beloved characters brings them a great deal of joy and comfort," said Gau, who is also an attending physician at NTUH's Department of Psychiatry.

Mark Chan (陳永樂), managing director of The Walt Disney Company Taiwan and Hong Kong, said that since 2018, the company has promoted the Disney Children's Hospital Initiative on a global scale to redesign children's hospitals and spaces for pediatric treatment.

"We hope to reshape the hospital experience for children and their caregivers, easing their anxiety and fear," he said.

CNA photo Nov. 27, 2024

In addition to the NTUCH, Taipei Medical University Hospital introduced a Disney-themed pediatric ward in December last year, marking the first facility of its kind in Taiwan under the Disney Children's Hospital Initiative.

In 2018, Disney announced a global commitment of US$100 million to enhance the patient experience in children's hospitals and pediatric care facilities, with the initiative having supported more than 1,300 projects across 45 countries to date, according to the company.