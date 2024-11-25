Focus Taiwan App
Download
Edition
Focus Taiwan中央通訊社フォーカス台湾Fokus Taiwan
Search

Taipei woman stabbed by ex-boyfriend in broad daylight in critical condition

11/25/2024 02:47 PM
To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.
Policemen gather close to the scene of the stabbing in Neihu District, Taipei following the attack on Monday. Photo: local authorities Nov. 25, 2024
Policemen gather close to the scene of the stabbing in Neihu District, Taipei following the attack on Monday. Photo: local authorities Nov. 25, 2024

Taipei, Nov. 25 (CNA) A man in his 50s allegedly stabbed a woman who seemed to be his ex-girlfriend in the chest Monday morning in Taipei, leaving the woman in critical condition, local authorities said.

The police received a report at around 11 a.m. that a woman had been stabbed outdoors on Ruiguang Road in Taipei's Neihu District, and immediately dispatched personnel to the scene.

An initial investigation determined that a 52-year-old man surnamed Su (宿) was suspected of stabbing the woman surnamed Tsai (蔡), who seemed to be his ex-girlfriend, according to Taipei police and firefighters.

With injuries to the right side of her chest and left abdomen, the 48-year-old woman suffered an out-of-hospital cardiac arrest before being rushed to a nearby hospital; doctors were still trying to resuscitate her, the authorities said.

Su also suffered a stab wound to the left side of his chest, which was not life-threatening, during the incident. He was taken to another hospital for treatment.

The police investigation is ongoing.

(By Tammy Huang and Elaine Hou)

Enditem/AW

    0:00
    /
    0:00
    Latest
    More
    We value your privacy.
    Focus Taiwan (CNA) uses tracking technologies to provide better reading experiences, but it also respects readers' privacy. Click here to find out more about Focus Taiwan's privacy policy. When you close this window, it means you agree with this policy.
    Got it.Learn more
    172.30.142.69