Taipei woman stabbed by ex-boyfriend in broad daylight in critical condition

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Nov. 25 (CNA) A man in his 50s allegedly stabbed a woman who seemed to be his ex-girlfriend in the chest Monday morning in Taipei, leaving the woman in critical condition, local authorities said.

The police received a report at around 11 a.m. that a woman had been stabbed outdoors on Ruiguang Road in Taipei's Neihu District, and immediately dispatched personnel to the scene.

An initial investigation determined that a 52-year-old man surnamed Su (宿) was suspected of stabbing the woman surnamed Tsai (蔡), who seemed to be his ex-girlfriend, according to Taipei police and firefighters.

With injuries to the right side of her chest and left abdomen, the 48-year-old woman suffered an out-of-hospital cardiac arrest before being rushed to a nearby hospital; doctors were still trying to resuscitate her, the authorities said.

Su also suffered a stab wound to the left side of his chest, which was not life-threatening, during the incident. He was taken to another hospital for treatment.

The police investigation is ongoing.