Taipei woman stabbed by ex-boyfriend in broad daylight in critical condition
Taipei, Nov. 25 (CNA) A man in his 50s allegedly stabbed a woman who seemed to be his ex-girlfriend in the chest Monday morning in Taipei, leaving the woman in critical condition, local authorities said.
The police received a report at around 11 a.m. that a woman had been stabbed outdoors on Ruiguang Road in Taipei's Neihu District, and immediately dispatched personnel to the scene.
An initial investigation determined that a 52-year-old man surnamed Su (宿) was suspected of stabbing the woman surnamed Tsai (蔡), who seemed to be his ex-girlfriend, according to Taipei police and firefighters.
With injuries to the right side of her chest and left abdomen, the 48-year-old woman suffered an out-of-hospital cardiac arrest before being rushed to a nearby hospital; doctors were still trying to resuscitate her, the authorities said.
Su also suffered a stab wound to the left side of his chest, which was not life-threatening, during the incident. He was taken to another hospital for treatment.
The police investigation is ongoing.
- Society
Taiwan prosecutors indict surgeon over China organ transplants11/25/2024 07:46 PM
- Business
Taiwan shares see earlier gains eroded before MSCI index changes11/25/2024 07:10 PM
- Culture
Taiwan to hold parade for baseball team after WBSC Premier12 win11/25/2024 07:03 PM
- Politics
Key moments in Taiwan's Premier12 title game victory11/25/2024 06:54 PM
- Society
Coast guard officer sentenced to 6 years for selling classified documents11/25/2024 06:51 PM