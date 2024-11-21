Focus Taiwan App
Download
Edition
Focus Taiwan中央通訊社フォーカス台湾Fokus Taiwan
Search

Court orders murderer of Malaysian student to pay family compensation

11/21/2024 08:57 PM
To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.
Chen Po-yen (in gray top) is escorted by police following his arrest. CNA file photo
Chen Po-yen (in gray top) is escorted by police following his arrest. CNA file photo

Taipei, Nov. 21 (CNA) A court ruled in a civil proceeding on Thursday that a Taiwanese man who was sentenced life in prison in January 2024 for murdering a Malaysian student must pay over NT$6 million (US$196,020) in compensation to the victim's family.

The Shilin District Court said that Chen Po-yen (陳柏諺) must pay NT$3,010,355 and NT$3,369,999 to the mother and father of the female university student he strangled to death, with interest to be calculated annually at 5 percent from August 2023.

The court's ruling can be appealed.

June 6: High Court upholds life sentence for killer of Malaysian student

Chen, who was 30 at the time of the crime, is currently serving a life sentence for killing the female university student identified by her surname Chai (蔡) in Oct. 2022.

The Shilin District Court found Chen guilty of murder in January, a verdict that was upheld by the Taiwan High Court in June.

Chen confessed to suffocating Chai to death in her rented residence after she refused to return part of NT$99,999 that he had previously transferred into her account, according to a statement released by the Shilin District Court in January.

Chai, who was 24 years old at the time of her death, was studying at a Taipei university and working as a part-time model and live streamer on social media, according to police.

(By James Thompson and Hsieh Hsin-en)

Enditem/AW

Related News
District court hands down life sentence to killer of Malaysian studentFamily of murdered Malaysian student to receive NT$1.8 millionSuspect in Malaysian student's death indicted for murder
    0:00
    /
    0:00
    Latest
    More
    We value your privacy.
    Focus Taiwan (CNA) uses tracking technologies to provide better reading experiences, but it also respects readers' privacy. Click here to find out more about Focus Taiwan's privacy policy. When you close this window, it means you agree with this policy.
    Got it.Learn more
    172.30.142.30