Migrant worker receives life sentence for murdering girlfriend

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taoyuan, Nov. 19 (CNA) The Taiwan Taoyuan District Court on Tuesday handed down a life sentence to a Filipino migrant worker found guilty of murdering his girlfriend.

The defendant, identified as Velasco Mark Dave, will be deported from Taiwan after completing his sentence or receiving a pardon, according to a statement issued by the court.

The judges determined that the 30-year-old man showed cold-blooded cruelty in his crime, committed over a relationship dispute with his Filipino girlfriend, with whom he was living in Zhongli District, Taoyuan.

Despite admitting to the crime, Velasco has not shown any signs of remorse, nor has he reconciled with the victim's family, the statement said.

The judges referred to the opinions of the victim's family, as well as the expert examination report in concluding that the Philippine national has a low possibility of rehabilitation and re-socialization, as well as a high probability of recidivism.

Velasco was indicted in September for murder and destruction of a body.

The indictment said that, in July 2023, he killed his girlfriend after an argument, dismembered her body and stole her phone and wallet.

He was found guilty of homicide, destruction of a body and theft.

The case can still be appealed.