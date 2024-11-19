Taipei gov't to demolish pedestrian overpass despite protests

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Nov. 19 (CNA) The Taipei City government announced Tuesday that it will begin demolishing a 42-year-old pedestrian overpass near Daan Forest Park later that day, despite protests from local residents and cultural advocates.

The demolition of the overpass, which crosses the busy intersection of Heping East Road and Xinsheng South Road, will take place during off-peak hours from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. between Nov. 19 and Nov. 30, according to the Taipei government.

Located a few hundred meters from National Taiwan Normal University, the pedestrian bridge has served as a filming location for several renowned Taiwanese movies and dramas, including director Ang Lee's (李安) "Eat Drink Man Woman" (飲食男女).

In a statement, the city said the concrete and steel structure "lacks potential cultural heritage value."

However, to preserve the collective memory of the city, signs documenting the history of the pedestrian overpass will be installed in Daan Forest Park, the city government added.

Despite its functional use, the city government announced plans to demolish it in October in line with its policy to gradually replace pedestrian overpasses to increase visibility for both pedestrians and drivers, as well as to create more sidewalk space.

A man directs surrounding traffic around the overpass on Tuesday. CNA photo Nov. 19, 2024

The four-decades-old pedestrian overpass bridge near Daan Forest Park in Taipei. CNA file photo

City planners argue that street-level crossings are "safer and more convenient" due to Taipei's aging population and that current column placements obstruct right-turning vehicles from seeing pedestrians.

Traffic accidents involving vehicles making right turns at the Xinyi and Keelung Roads intersection, where a similar bridge was removed, dropped by 60 percent after its demolition, according to the city government.

However, many residents and cultural advocates are voicing opposition.

At a rally beneath the bridge on Tuesday, protestors accused Taipei Mayor Chiang Wan-an (蔣萬安) of being a "cultural butcher," claiming the city government had not provided adequate communication with the public.

Holding back tears, art critic Wu Mu-ching (吳牧青) said, "The cultural significance of the bridge should not be erased for traffic reasons."

While many locals shared Wu's view and urged the city government to halt the bridge demolition, others argued that the bridge was no longer necessary, citing its lack of use over the past 20 years and the potential for improved traffic safety following its removal.