'Zombie drug' reclassified as Category 2 narcotic

Taipei, Nov. 14 (CNA) Deputy Minister of Justice Huang Shih-chieh (黃世杰) said Thursday that etomidate, commonly known as "zombie drug," has been reclassified as a Category 2 narcotic, criminalizing possession or use in Taiwan.

The decision was made by a Ministry of Justice committee Thursday, and will subsequently be officially announced by the Executive Yuan, Huang told a news conference following a weekly Cabinet meeting.

Regarding crackdowns, the Taiwan High Prosecutors Office has convened multiple meetings requesting drug-investigation systems to increase efforts on tracing the origins of new narcotics such as etomidate, he said.

The office has also advised local prosecutors to detain suspects related to such drugs once the conditions are met to effectively trace upstream sources. In felonies of transportation or selling of the drugs, punishment must be sought and the illegal gains seized, Huang said.

Huang also noted that etomidate is often used in "imitation tobacco products" and sold via online platforms, so the ministry has coordinated efforts by the police and the Health and Welfare Ministry to monitor internet markets.

The Health Promotion Administration has also been asked to increase investigation of e-cigarettes in compliance with the Tobacco Hazards Prevention Act, Huang added.

Examination capacity will also need to be upgraded, with the Food and Drug Administration providing guidance for private examination institutes to obtain relevant certifications, Huang said.

Executive Yuan spokesperson Michelle Lee (李慧芝) told Thursday's news conference that Premier Cho Jung-tai (卓榮泰) has instructed the Taiwan High Prosecution Office to increase efforts to inhibit narcotics-related crime.

He said prosecutors, police, investigative units, military police, coast guards and customs units should be integrated to stop illegal narcotics from entering Taiwan, according to Lee.

Originally a controlled drug, etomidate is a short-acting substance used for anesthesia in medical use. It was reclassified as a Category 3 drug in June 2024 as a result of rising abuse of the drug in e-cigarettes.

Under Taiwan's Narcotics Hazard Prevention Act, using a Category 2 drug can result in a prison sentence up to three years, while those convicted of possessing or using Category 3 or 4 drugs will be subject to a fine of NT$10,000-50,000, and mandatory drug harm education.