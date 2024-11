To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Nov. 14 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Thursday are as follows:

@United Daily News: President Lai urges former Taiyen Biotech Co. Chairman Chen Chi-yu to report to prosecutors

@China Times: Trump appoints Elon Musk to lead government efficiency drive

@Liberty Times: Trump picks Pete Hegseth for defense secretary

@Economic Daily News: Central bank report lists possible impact of Trump's second term

@Commercial Times: Incoming Trump administration expected to impose 60% tariffs on Chinese imports

@Taipei Times: Hawk missiles U.S.' decision, Koo says

