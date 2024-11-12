Focus Taiwan App
11/12/2024 10:29 AM
Taipei, Nov. 12 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Tuesday are as follows:

@United Daily News: Taiwan plans NT$480 billion in arms purchases from U.S. to show self-defense determination: Foreign media

@China Times: To show determination on self-defense to Trump, Taiwan plans to buy US$482.8 billion in U.S. weapons

@Liberty Times: Taiwan plans to buy NT$500 billion in weapons from U.S., including 60 F-35s: Financial Times

@Economic Daily News: Combined October sales generated by TWSE, OTC-listed companies hit new high

@Commercial Times: TWSE, OTC listed firms report impressive sales for October

@Taipei Times: Average monthly wage advances 3.22%

