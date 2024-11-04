Taiwan headline news
11/04/2024 10:06 AM
Taipei, Nov. 4 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Monday are as follows:
@United Daily News: TSMC Arizona fab to be completed next month
@China Times: Trump, Harris in final push for votes
@Liberty Times: Hsinchu magistrate urges legislators to speed up budget review
@Economic Daily News: Taiex to face two challenges this week
@Commercial Times: Taiex expects five pieces of good news in November
@Taipei Times: Bill proposes more penalties for espionage
Latest
- Business
Taiwan shares close up 0.81%11/04/2024 01:49 PM
- Sports
Taiwanese badminton duo crowned in Hylo Open women's doubles11/04/2024 12:40 PM
- Politics
Taiwan agrees to contribute more funds to Ukraine reconstruction11/04/2024 12:27 PM
- Politics
1st batch of U.S. rocket systems arrive in Taiwan, training underway: Source11/04/2024 11:55 AM
- Society
Tropical depression develops into Tropical Storm Yinxing: CWA11/04/2024 11:47 AM