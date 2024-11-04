To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Nov. 4 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Monday are as follows:

@United Daily News: TSMC Arizona fab to be completed next month

@China Times: Trump, Harris in final push for votes

@Liberty Times: Hsinchu magistrate urges legislators to speed up budget review

@Economic Daily News: Taiex to face two challenges this week

@Commercial Times: Taiex expects five pieces of good news in November

@Taipei Times: Bill proposes more penalties for espionage

