Taipei bazaar seeks to foster understanding between Taiwanese, Hongkongers

Taipei, Nov. 2 (CNA) A bazaar featuring stalls run by Hongkongers in Taiwan was held in Taipei on Saturday, with participants expressing hope that the event would facilitate greater understanding between local Taiwanese and Hong Kong immigrants.

The 66-stall bazaar, held at Huashan 1914 Creative Park, aims to "strengthen support for Hongkongers in Taiwan and foster a harmonious atmosphere of Taiwan-Hong Kong integration," according to event organizer, the government-funded Taiwan-Hong Kong Economic and Cultural Co-operation Council (THEC).

With the event running from Saturday to Sunday, stalls offered not only Hong Kong-themed creative products but also authentic cuisine like pineapple buns and Hong Kong-style milk tea, the THEC noted.

Promotional materials related to Hong Kong’s 2019 Anti-ELAB Movement are displayed at a stall during a Hong Kong-themed bazaar in Taipei Saturday. CNA photo Nov. 2, 2024

Ivan, a food stall owner originally from Hong Kong, said that this year marks the event's second year since its debut last year, and he saw it as a chance for Taiwanese people to gain a better understanding of the different facets of Hong Kong beyond just cuisine.

Displaying promotional materials related to Hong Kong's 2019 Anti-Extradition Law Amendment Bill Movement (Anti-ELAB Movement) at his stall, Ivan explained that it was once common in his home city to display slogans supporting the democratic movement in public spaces.

The Anti-ELAB Movement was the largest series of demonstrations in Hong Kong's history, opposing Beijing's growing control over the former British colony.

However, with the political environment shifting after the enactment of the Hong Kong National Security Law in 2020, Ivan's actions would now likely to be deemed illegal by Hong Kong authorities.

Edward Fan, a Taiwanese who is a fan of Hong Kong culture, is pictured attending a Hong Kong-themed bazaar in Taipei Saturday. CNA photo Nov. 2, 2024

"In Hong Kong, we can't do this anymore, but in Taiwan, we still can, so we'll keep doing it," said Ivan, who immigrated to Taiwan three years ago. "If I can't display it there (Hong Kong), I'll display it over here."

Among the hundreds of visitors, Edward Fan, a Taiwanese who is a fan of Hong Kong culture, told CNA that the main reason Hongkongers immigrated to Taiwan was to experience the country's democracy, which allows people "to say whatever you want and express any opinion you wish to share."

Working in the film industry, Fan observed that more Hongkongers, including film professionals, have immigrated to Taiwan in recent years, and adjusting to a new place can sometimes lead to "friction" between the locals and the immigrants.

Through the bazaar, Taiwanese and Hongkongers can have a chance to connect and understand each other better, allowing Hongkongers to integrate more smoothly into Taiwanese society, he added.

In his remarks, THEC Vice Chairman Michael Wang (王震緯) said that all the participants at the bazaar were "truly fortunate" to have the opportunity to gather together and "enjoy the freedom that Taiwan offers."

Sang Pu, president of the Taiwan Hong Kong Association, poses for a photo after an interview with CNA at a Hong Kong-themed bazaar in Taipei Saturday. CNA photo Nov. 2, 2024

Many Hongkongers in Taiwan are eager to quickly integrate into Taiwanese society and contribute in their own ways, "I feel incredibly happy and touched by it," said the vice head of the semi-official organization.

Sang Pu (桑普), president of the Taiwan Hong Kong Association, said the event symbolizes the "assimilation" of Hongkongers into Taiwanese society while preserving their own culture, which includes commemorating the Anti-ELAB Movement.

"The Taiwan government has been very supportive of Hongkongers -- it is not just lip service," Sang said, adding that the bazaar is backed by government funding, which is uncommon in other countries where similar events are typically funded by NGOs.