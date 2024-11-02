Taiwanese airlines change uniform policy to promote gender equality

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Nov. 2 (CNA) More Taiwanese airlines have pledged to relax uniform requirements for female flight attendants, allowing options like trousers, following a government watchdog report saying that previous policies constituted gender discrimination.

China Airlines, for instance, introduced an alternative trousers-based uniform option on Saturday for female cabin crew, featuring a patchwork design in its signature colors -- blue, red, and black.

In a statement, the carrier emphasized its commitment to gender equality, saying that female flight attendants will in the future be able to choose between trousers and skirts to better accommodate their individual preferences.

Similarly, Starlux Airlines announced that it adjusted its cabin crew dress code on Sept. 24, allowing female employees to select either skirts or trousers within their allotted uniform items when renewing their uniforms.

The airlines' decision came after a report from the National Human Rights Commission of Taiwan (NHRC) under the Control Yuan in July, which found that the dress codes of Taiwanese airlines violate gender discrimination provisions outlined in the Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination Against Women (CEDAW).

The report, conducted in response to a complaint filed by the Taoyuan Flight Attendants Union last year, found that most Taiwanese airlines have different dress codes for male and female cabin crew.

In particular, female cabin crew are subject to highly specific requirements regarding hair and makeup, according to the report.

As a result, the NHRC urged the airlines to take a proactive stance in complying with CEDAW principles and introduce a trousers-based uniform alternative for female cabin crew.

Currently, of all Taiwanese carriers, only budget airline Tigerair Taiwan, China Airlines and Starlux offer a trousers-based uniform option for female cabin crew.