Typhoon Kong-rey weakens, rain to intensify in western Taiwan: CWA

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Oct. 31 (CNA) Typhoon Kong-rey has decreased slightly in strength but rainfall is expected to increase in western Taiwan, the Central Weather Administration (CWA) said on Thursday evening.

The eye of the typhoon left Taiwan at 6:40 p.m., and was located northeast of Penghu County at 8 p.m. It is moving in a northerly direction but is forecast to turn and take a northeasterly route, the CWA said at a news conference.

From 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., the typhoon weakened, with the wind speed recorded near its center during this period being 144 kilometers per hour, the CWA said.

Meanwhile, rain in eastern Taiwan is forecast to ease from late Thursday night to early Friday morning, while precipitation in western parts of Taiwan is expected to increase, the CWA said.

The typhoon is likely to be downgraded to a tropical storm Friday and Taiwan proper is expected to be completely outside its storm circle from Friday morning, the CWA said.

Sea and land warnings are expected to be lifted Friday night, the CWA added.