Domestic, international flights canceled due to Typhoon Kong-rey
Taipei, Oct. 30 (CNA) Many domestic and international flights scheduled for Thursday were canceled or rescheduled on Wednesday due to Typhoon Kong-rey.
Taipei-based carriers UNI Airways and Mandarin Airlines announced separately on Wednesday that all their domestic flights scheduled for Thursday have been canceled.
In addition, China Airlines, Tigerair Taiwan, Singapore Airlines and Starlux Airlines all separately issued notices on Wednesday of delays, rescheduling or cancellations of international flights to and from Taiwan on Thursday.
Passengers planning to fly to, from, or within Taiwan on Thursday are advised to check their flight status on their carrier's website. (EVA Air, Taoyuan Airport/TPE, Taipei Songshan/TSA, Taichung Airport/RMQ, Kaohsiung Airport/KHH)
- Politics
TPP leader Ko Wen-je's detention hearing rescheduled due to typhoon10/30/2024 09:58 PM
- Society
Land warning for Typhoon Kong-rey covers all Taiwan: CWA10/30/2024 09:40 PM
- Society
Work, classes across Taiwan canceled Thursday due to Typhoon Kong-rey10/30/2024 09:35 PM
- Society
Hualien, Kaohsiung order precautionary evacuations as storm approaches10/30/2024 08:50 PM
- Society
Domestic, international flights canceled due to Typhoon Kong-rey10/30/2024 08:20 PM