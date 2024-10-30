Focus Taiwan App
Download
Edition
Focus Taiwan中央通訊社フォーカス台湾Fokus Taiwan
Search

Domestic, international flights canceled due to Typhoon Kong-rey

10/30/2024 08:20 PM
To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.
Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport officials convene for an emergency meeting in preparation of the approaching Typhoon Kong-rey Wednesday. Photo courtesy of Taoyuan International Airport Corp. Oct. 30, 2024
Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport officials convene for an emergency meeting in preparation of the approaching Typhoon Kong-rey Wednesday. Photo courtesy of Taoyuan International Airport Corp. Oct. 30, 2024

Taipei, Oct. 30 (CNA) Many domestic and international flights scheduled for Thursday were canceled or rescheduled on Wednesday due to Typhoon Kong-rey.

Taipei-based carriers UNI Airways and Mandarin Airlines announced separately on Wednesday that all their domestic flights scheduled for Thursday have been canceled.

In addition, China Airlines, Tigerair Taiwan, Singapore Airlines and Starlux Airlines all separately issued notices on Wednesday of delays, rescheduling or cancellations of international flights to and from Taiwan on Thursday.

Passengers planning to fly to, from, or within Taiwan on Thursday are advised to check their flight status on their carrier's website. (EVA Air, Taoyuan Airport/TPE, Taipei Songshan/TSA, Taichung Airport/RMQ, Kaohsiung Airport/KHH)

(By James Thompson and Yu Hsiao-han)

Enditem/kb

    0:00
    /
    0:00
    Latest
    More
    We value your privacy.
    Focus Taiwan (CNA) uses tracking technologies to provide better reading experiences, but it also respects readers' privacy. Click here to find out more about Focus Taiwan's privacy policy. When you close this window, it means you agree with this policy.
    Got it.Learn more
    172.30.142.119