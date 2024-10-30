Domestic, international flights canceled due to Typhoon Kong-rey

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Oct. 30 (CNA) Many domestic and international flights scheduled for Thursday were canceled or rescheduled on Wednesday due to Typhoon Kong-rey.

Taipei-based carriers UNI Airways and Mandarin Airlines announced separately on Wednesday that all their domestic flights scheduled for Thursday have been canceled.

In addition, China Airlines, Tigerair Taiwan, Singapore Airlines and Starlux Airlines all separately issued notices on Wednesday of delays, rescheduling or cancellations of international flights to and from Taiwan on Thursday.

Passengers planning to fly to, from, or within Taiwan on Thursday are advised to check their flight status on their carrier's website. (EVA Air, Taoyuan Airport/TPE, Taipei Songshan/TSA, Taichung Airport/RMQ, Kaohsiung Airport/KHH)