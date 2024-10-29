Philippine worker airlifted from cargo ship after serious hand injury

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Oct. 29 (CNA) A Philippine member of a cargo ship crew was airlifted from the vessel off the coast of Hualien County on Tuesday morning after sustaining an open hand fracture in his right hand, the National Airborne Service Corps (NASC) said.

The crew member, who works on the Marshall Islands-registered ship "Bulk Norway," was airlifted from the ship, located about two nautical miles southeast of Hualien Port, at 6:20 a.m., according to the NASC.

The NASC said it was notified by the National Rescue Command Center of the incident before dawn, and considered the airlift after the cargo ship, which was not scheduled to stop in Taiwan, could not enter Hualien port, and the Coast Guard was unable to help the injured worker.

No reason was given for the issues, but poor sea conditions as a typhoon was approaching from the southeast may have played a role.

As a result, the NASC said, it dispatched a helicopter at 6:17 a.m. to transport the crew member using a stretcher, bringing him back to shore by 6:30 a.m. He was then transferred to a local hospital for care.