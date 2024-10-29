Focus Taiwan App
Download
Edition
Focus Taiwan中央通訊社フォーカス台湾Fokus Taiwan
Search

Taiwan headline news

10/29/2024 12:49 PM
To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.
CNA file photo
CNA file photo

Taipei, Oct. 29 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Tuesday are as follows:

@United Daily News: Constitutional Court massively diminishes Legislature's oversight power: Legislative Yuan Secretary-General Chester Chou

@China Times: Legislature can reject state of the nation address by president

@Liberty Times: Taipei District Court extends detention of Councilor Ying Hsiao-wei

@Economic Daily News: Business climate index reflashes yellow-red light

@Commercial Times: Japan's ruling party loses majority in elections, yen falls sharply while stock market remains little changed

Taipei Times: Typhoon may land in Taitung

Enditem/ls

    0:00
    /
    0:00
    Latest
    More
    We value your privacy.
    Focus Taiwan (CNA) uses tracking technologies to provide better reading experiences, but it also respects readers' privacy. Click here to find out more about Focus Taiwan's privacy policy. When you close this window, it means you agree with this policy.
    Got it.Learn more
    172.30.142.118