Taiwan headline news
10/29/2024 12:49 PM
Taipei, Oct. 29 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Tuesday are as follows:
@United Daily News: Constitutional Court massively diminishes Legislature's oversight power: Legislative Yuan Secretary-General Chester Chou
@China Times: Legislature can reject state of the nation address by president
@Liberty Times: Taipei District Court extends detention of Councilor Ying Hsiao-wei
@Economic Daily News: Business climate index reflashes yellow-red light
@Commercial Times: Japan's ruling party loses majority in elections, yen falls sharply while stock market remains little changed
Taipei Times: Typhoon may land in Taitung
Enditem/ls
