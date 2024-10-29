To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Oct. 29 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Tuesday are as follows:

@United Daily News: Constitutional Court massively diminishes Legislature's oversight power: Legislative Yuan Secretary-General Chester Chou

@China Times: Legislature can reject state of the nation address by president

@Liberty Times: Taipei District Court extends detention of Councilor Ying Hsiao-wei

@Economic Daily News: Business climate index reflashes yellow-red light

@Commercial Times: Japan's ruling party loses majority in elections, yen falls sharply while stock market remains little changed

Taipei Times: Typhoon may land in Taitung

