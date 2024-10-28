Suspect in sexual assault of minor in Taoyuan arrested: Prosecutors

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Oct. 28 (CNA) A young man suspected of attempting to sexually assault an underage girl the previous day has been arrested by the Taoyuan police, according to the prosecutors office on Monday.

The suspect, who just turned 18, is currently being questioned by police over the incident which took place in Guishan District on Sunday, the Taoyuan District Prosecutors Office said after issuing a warrant for his arrest on Monday morning.

Based on footage obtained from nearby surveillance cameras, the victim was seen screaming for help as she was forcefully grabbed by an unidentified individual in a covered walkway in broad daylight.

The video was posted Monday on social media by the girl's parents, who said their daughter had screamed for help for 27 seconds but no-one came to her assistance until a passerby rescued her and took her to the police station to report the matter.

According to various sources, the parents also allegedly contacted a city councilor and criticized the police for their initial handling of the case. Meanwhile, local media also speculated that the attacker has a history of mental illness.

Chang He-chiung (張鶴瓊), chief of Guishan police precinct, said when the incident was first reported Sunday, the city government's social services office was notified after police reviewed nearby surveillance camera footage and located the suspect.

Earlier in the day, the precinct's deputy chief Shen Ting-li (沈廷利) said after the suspect was identified police visited his residence and issued a verbal warning.

When asked about the alleged mental illness of the perpetrator during a city council meeting on Monday, Taoyuan Mayor Chang San-cheng (張善政) said local authorities will review the suspect's mental condition and determine if enhanced medical intervention is necessary.

Chang also added that the city's Department of Social Welfare will provide psychological counseling to the victim, while assuring the public the city government will identify areas where improvements are needed.