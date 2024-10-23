Kaohsiung unveils giant pumpkin lantern ahead of Halloween
Kaohsiung, Oct. 23 (CNA) A 22-meter inflatable pumpkin lantern was set up in Kaohsiung's Aozihdi Forest Park on Tuesday, as the city prepares to launch a series of Halloween-themed events later this week.
At a promotional event, Kaohsiung Mayor Chen Chi-mai (陳其邁) noted that at 22 meters, the pumpkin lantern is even taller than the 18-meter inflatable duck that became an icon in the city's Love River Bay.
Following a test-lighting on Thursday, the pumpkin lantern will make its official debut on Friday, as part of a larger schedule of Halloween-related events being held at Aozihdi Forest Park from Oct. 25 to Nov. 3, city officials said.
In addition to the pumpkin lantern, the Halloween festivities will also include nightly laser light shows, starting every half hour between 7 p.m. and 9 p.m.
A Halloween parade will be held from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday, while a stage show, presented by the Public Television Service's children's channel, will take place between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. on Oct. 26 and 27 and Nov. 2 and 3, the city government said.
