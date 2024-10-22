Teacher convicted of sexually abusing minors indicted on fresh charges

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Oct. 22 (CNA) A former Taipei preschool worker sentenced to 28 years in prison earlier this year for child sexual abuse was charged with related crimes Tuesday.

Mao Chun-shen (毛畯珅), 30, was indicted for sexually abusing 39 children and filming sexually explicit images of minors.

Mao received a 28-year prison term in August this year after being convicted of sexually abusing six girls at the Taipei Piramide School run by his mother.

The former preschool worker was found guilty of 11 counts of sexual assault, 224 counts of indecent assault and six counts of filming obscene images that were committed 2021-2023.

While Mao was being tried by the Taiwan High Court, the parents of several children at the preschool filed additional complaints, prompting prosecutors to raid his office and residence where they seized large amounts of sexual images, phones, computers and electronic equipment.

Prosecutors discovered Mao allegedly downloaded sexual images of children and teens under 18 through private groups on social media apps in February 2023.

During the same time, Mao was found to have covertly filmed minors in streets, restaurants and parks on 306 occasions, according to prosecutors.

Mao is currently being held incommunicado.