Taipei, Oct. 9 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Wednesday are as follows:

@United Daily News: 'We need to make sure that we maintain a one China policy': Harris

@China Times: Harris declines to comment on whether she would use military force to defend Taiwan

@Liberty Times: 'Motherland remarks' gives us major headache: Han Kuo-yu tells Lai Ching-te

@Economic Daily News: Hon Hai building world's largest AI server plant

@Commercial Times: Taiwan stocks outpace Hong Kong's amid Chinese stock fluctuations

@Taipei Times: UN 'hypocritical' on Taiwan: Tuvalu

