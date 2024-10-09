Focus Taiwan App
Download
Edition
Focus Taiwan中央通訊社フォーカス台湾Fokus Taiwan
Search

Taiwan headline news

10/09/2024 10:40 AM
To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Oct. 9 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Wednesday are as follows:

@United Daily News: 'We need to make sure that we maintain a one China policy': Harris

@China Times: Harris declines to comment on whether she would use military force to defend Taiwan

@Liberty Times: 'Motherland remarks' gives us major headache: Han Kuo-yu tells Lai Ching-te

@Economic Daily News: Hon Hai building world's largest AI server plant

@Commercial Times: Taiwan stocks outpace Hong Kong's amid Chinese stock fluctuations

@Taipei Times: UN 'hypocritical' on Taiwan: Tuvalu

Enditem/ls

    0:00
    /
    0:00
    Latest
    More
    We value your privacy.
    Focus Taiwan (CNA) uses tracking technologies to provide better reading experiences, but it also respects readers' privacy. Click here to find out more about Focus Taiwan's privacy policy. When you close this window, it means you agree with this policy.
    Got it.Learn more
    172.30.142.59