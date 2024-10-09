Taiwan headline news
10/09/2024 10:40 AM
Taipei, Oct. 9 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Wednesday are as follows:
@United Daily News: 'We need to make sure that we maintain a one China policy': Harris
@China Times: Harris declines to comment on whether she would use military force to defend Taiwan
@Liberty Times: 'Motherland remarks' gives us major headache: Han Kuo-yu tells Lai Ching-te
@Economic Daily News: Hon Hai building world's largest AI server plant
@Commercial Times: Taiwan stocks outpace Hong Kong's amid Chinese stock fluctuations
@Taipei Times: UN 'hypocritical' on Taiwan: Tuvalu
