U.S. sauce stopped at border for containing pesticide: TFDA

Taipei, Oct. 1 (CNA) Two batches of Worcestershire sauce imported from the United States were intercepted at the border in late August for containing residue of a carcinogenic pesticide, the Taiwan Food and Drug Administration (TFDA) said Tuesday.

According to the agency, 1,332 kilograms of Lea and Perrins sauce imported by Taipei-based Taiwan Hsin Lin Enterprise Co. was either returned or destroyed at the border after testing revealed the presence of ethylene oxide, with some samples containing 0.5 milligrams per kg and others 0.6 mg/kg.

Among 334 batches of U.S. sauces examined at the border from March 22 to Sept. 23, 15 shipments, or 4.5 percent, were found to be substandard, TFDA data indicated.

Most of the problematic products either tested positive for ethylene oxide or contained excessive levels of sulfur dioxide, the data showed.

As a result, the TFDA will continue batch-by-batch inspections of U.S. imported sauces until Feb. 11, TFDA Deputy Director-General Lin Chin-fu (林金富) told reporters.

Other substandard items on the list published Tuesday included fresh musk melons from South Korea, fresh cabbages from Vietnam, chilly powder from India and fresh white radish from China.

Information on the Ministry of Environment's official website classifies ethylene oxide as a toxic chemical substance, which is harmful if ingested or inhaled, can cause skin and severe eye irritation, cancer and genetic defects, and potentially harm fertility or an unborn fetus.