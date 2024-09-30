National parks closed as precaution as Typhoon Krathon nears Taiwan

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Sept. 30 (CNA) Some scenic areas managed by the Tourism Administration will be closed until weather warnings are lifted as Typhoon Krathon nears Taiwan, the tourism agency said on Monday.

The agency said Longdong Bay Ocean Park and Longdong Four Seasons Bay, Fullon Hotel's water recreation activities and Guishan Island (Turtle Island) will all be closed, along with all areas in the Northeast and Yilan Coast National Scenic Area.

In the East Coast National Scenic Area, Zhaori Hot Spring, Shilang, Chaikou and Dabaisha snorkeling areas on Green Island, as well as Fugang Geopark (Little Yehliu) in Taitung and Shitiping and Shimen Recreation Area in Hualien have also been closed.

Meanwhile, the Penghu National Scenic Area Administration has announced temporary shutdowns of several local tourist attractions and scenic spots on the outlying Penghu islands, including Whale Cave on Hsiaomen Island, as well as Daguoye Columnar Basalt and Chixi Columnar Basalt natural reserve areas.

In addition, some tourist destinations in the East Longitudinal Valley National Scenic Area and Maolin National Scenic Area have also been closed as a precaution.

Furthermore, the Forestry and Nature Conservation Agency's Taichung branch announced Monday that the Daxueshan, Basianshan and Wuling forest recreation areas and the 13 trails it manages will be closed from Tuesday until the warnings are lifted.

The announcements came as the Central Weather Administration (CWA) issued a land warning for Typhoon Krathon early Monday. The storm is expected to have the biggest impact on Taiwan from Tuesday until Thursday morning, according to the CWA.