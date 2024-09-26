Taiwan lifts ban on more Japanese food imports

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Sept. 26 (CNA) Taiwan's Food and Drug Administration (TFDA) announced Wednesday that almost all produce from five Japanese prefectures affected by the 2011 Fukushima nuclear disaster will now be allowed into Taiwan.

The prefectures are Fukushima, Gunma, Chiba, Ibaraki and Tochigi.

The only items that will still be blocked from being imported into Taiwan are those from the five areas banned from being circulated in Japan, the TDFA added.

As a result of the lift, items including mushrooms, the meat of wild birds and other wild animals, and "koshiabura" (foraged vegetables) will now be permitted to enter Taiwan, along with the other produce permitted since 2022.

TFDA Deputy Director-General Lin Chin-fu (林金富) told CNA that all food items imported from the five prefectures will have to present radiation and origin certificates and undergo batch-by-batch inspections.

The amendment to the regulations permitting the imports was made known to the public 60 days ago to allow for feedback.

However, Lin said the TFDA did not receive any comments of note during the period.

Furthermore, seafood, mushrooms, tea, dairy products and baby food imports from areas outside the five prefectures will only be required to present origin certificates. Radiation certification will no longer be necessary.

Taiwan banned all food imports from the five prefectures for almost 11 years following the nuclear disaster in Fukushima.