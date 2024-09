To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Sept. 26 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Thursday are as follows:

@United Daily News: Prosecutors may summon former agriculture ministers in probe of egg import case

@China Times: President Lai reiterates 'democratic Taiwan and authoritarian China are not subordinate to each other'

@Liberty Times: Industrial users to see 14% increase in electricity rate

@Economic Daily News: Taiex regains momentum as foreign institutional investors shift to buy side

@Commercial Times: Price of TSMC shares returns to NT$1,000

@Taipei Times: Taiwan to stand with democracies: Lai

Enditem/kb