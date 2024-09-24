Taiwanese murder suspect arrested in Korea faces extradition to China

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Sept. 24 (CNA) A Taiwanese woman has been arrested in South Korea and faces extradition to China for allegedly kidnapping and murdering a Chinese national and an American national in the Philippines in June.

Taiwan's Criminal Investigation Bureau (CIB) confirmed on Tuesday that the suspect, identified by her surname Chen (陳), is a 44-year-old Taiwanese national who was born in Taipei.

Chinese media outlet Red Star News (紅星新聞) reported on Monday that Chen -- initially referred to as Lee Na (李娜) -- would be extradited to China after being arrested in Seoul.

The CIB said that under an extradition treaty between the People's Republic of China and the Republic of Korea, individuals can be extradited regardless of their nationality.

The bureau also said that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) will assist in handling matters related to the Taiwanese national's extradition case.

In addition, the Ministry of Justice's Department of International and Cross-Strait Legal Affairs in Taiwan said on Tuesday that the "relevant agencies" are following the case "closely."

Chen's extradition could potentially cause friction between Beijing and Taipei, since Beijing views "Taiwanese compatriots" as "belonging" to China based on notions of shared bloodlines between the peoples of both countries.

According to the Chinese media reports, Chen had allegedly kidnapped and murdered the victims, a Chinese national identified by their surname Xia (夏) and an American national of Chinese descent surnamed Sun (孫), after inviting them to the Philippines to discuss a potential business venture.