NT$10 million receipt lottery winners urged to claim cash by Nov. 5

Taipei, Sept. 23 (CNA) The holders of five NT$10 million (US$312,185) and eight NT$2 million unclaimed winners from July's Uniform Invoice Lottery are being urged to collect their cash before a Nov. 5 deadline.

Reminding receipt holders of the looming deadline, the Ministry of Finance (MOF), which runs the lottery, said one of the unclaimed NT$10 million special prize winners was for an NT$4,860 purchase from an online shop.

Other unclaimed NT$10 million winners include an NT$209 purchase from a New Taipei Starbucks, a NT$588 monthly phone bill, an NT$21 drink from a Changhua County convenience store and an NT$169 purchase at a Taichung supermarket.

Of the unclaimed NT$2 million-winning receipts, the largest purchase was for NT$820 on Apple's App Store.

Other unclaimed NT$2 million winners were an NT$92 drinks purchase at a New Taipei convenience store, NT$65 spent at a Miaoli County convenience store, NT$30 at a beverage shop in Tainan, NT$93 at a fast food chain in Penghu County, NT$151 at a beverage shop in Pingtung County, NT$220 on cigarettes at a Kaohsiung convenience store and NT$35 receipt on food at a different Kaohsiung convenience store.

Graphic taken from Ministry of Finance e-Tax website

The invoice lottery system was created to encourage consumers to collect sales receipts, in order to prevent tax evasion.

Winning numbers are drawn every two months.

The next draw will be on Wednesday for invoices issued between July and August.