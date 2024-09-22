Coast guard rescues 4 after boat runs aground in Penghu County

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Sept. 22 (CNA) Four people were rescued by coast guard personnel after their fishing boat ran aground on shallow reefs in Penghu County on Sunday.

The fishing boat Hsiang Chuan (祥銓) set off from Magong Fishing Port at around dawn on Sunday carrying the boat's captain, identified by his surname Hsu (許), and three others.

The vessel ran aground near Fenggui Cave a few kilometers away, after the wind increased in intensity at around 9 a.m.

According to a Coast Guard Administration (CGA) report, the Penghu Coast Guard's 7th Patrol Unit received a distress call from Hsu at around 9:30 a.m. on Sunday and dispatched personnel to rescue the stranded men, all of whom were brought to shore safely.

The vessel remains stuck on the shallow reefs, according to the coast guard report, which indicated it will be recovered once the weather improves.

Penghu Weather Station reported on Sunday that strong gusts of wind reaching 9-10 on the Beaufort scale caused choppy waters around the archipelago county.

The station urged residents to remain vigilant as a tropical depression and low-pressure system continue to bring wet and windy weather to areas across Taiwan.