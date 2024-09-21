Taipei offers up to NT$3,000 in insurance subsidies for adopted pets

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Sept. 21 (CNA) Taipei will offer pet insurance subsidies of up to NT$3,000 (US$10) each for at least 200 cats and dogs adopted from the city's animal shelter this year, the city's Animal Protection Office said Thursday.

Applications will be accepted until Dec. 20 this year or until the budget is exhausted, with the subsidy limited to one payment per pet, the office said in a statement.

To be eligible for the subsidy, the pets need to be neutered, have received rabies vaccinations and valid pet insurance, the office added.

It noted there have been 30 applications so far this year since it sent out text messages notifying eligible owners on Aug. 20, with the pets mainly aged between 4 and 5 years old, and their owners paying an annual insurance premium of between NT$4,000 and NT$5,000.

According to the office, pet insurance is important as pets are not covered by health insurance and owners face significant medical expenses if their pets fall ill or are injured.

Pet insurance covers part of outpatient, hospitalization and surgery costs, as well as expenses for locating lost pets and funeral costs, the office said, adding that owners are encouraged to insure their pets when they are still puppies or kittens.

In addition, pet insurance also covers the cost of pet hotel stays if the owner is hospitalized, and compensation if the pet causes injury, death, or property damage to a third party, according to the office.

A cat is cradled by her owner during the annual Taipei Metro pet event earlier this year. CNA file photo

Two dogs look at each other in a Taipei Metro car during the annual Taipei Metro pet event earlier this year. CNA file photo

Currently four insurance companies in Taiwan offer pet insurance with varying coverage, the office said.

Owners can apply for the subsidy by filling out an online application, mailing the application to the office, or visiting the animal shelter in the city's Neihu District and filling out the application there, the office added.

Taipei's Animal Protection Office launched incentive programs such as vouchers to encourage the purchase of pet insurance in 2011 and expanded them to include adopted pets in 2019.

It started implementing cash subsidies this year as public feedback suggested a shift towards cash rewards instead of vouchers to subsidize insurance premiums would be more popular.