Focus Taiwan App
Download
Edition
Focus Taiwan中央通訊社フォーカス台湾Fokus Taiwan
Search

Taiwan headline news

09/18/2024 11:02 AM
To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Sept. 18 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Wednesday are as follows:

@United Daily News: Spatial Planning Act triggers wrangling within green camp

@China Times: DPP administration should demonstrate it has no intention to pursue de jure independence to minimize risk of Chinese leaders deciding that war is their only option: Ex-AIT chair

@Liberty Times: Taipei authorities under former mayor Ko Wen-je issued construction license to Core Pacific City development project before signing agreement

@Economic Daily News: AI PCs spark competition among industry giants

@Commercial Times: Taiex to recover quarterly moving average after tommorrow

@Taipei Times: U.S. approves military sales to Taiwan

Enditem/JT

    0:00
    /
    0:00
    Latest
    More
    We value your privacy.
    Focus Taiwan (CNA) uses tracking technologies to provide better reading experiences, but it also respects readers' privacy. Click here to find out more about Focus Taiwan's privacy policy. When you close this window, it means you agree with this policy.
    Got it.Learn more
    172.30.142.59