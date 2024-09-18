To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Sept. 18 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Wednesday are as follows:

@United Daily News: Spatial Planning Act triggers wrangling within green camp

@China Times: DPP administration should demonstrate it has no intention to pursue de jure independence to minimize risk of Chinese leaders deciding that war is their only option: Ex-AIT chair

@Liberty Times: Taipei authorities under former mayor Ko Wen-je issued construction license to Core Pacific City development project before signing agreement

@Economic Daily News: AI PCs spark competition among industry giants

@Commercial Times: Taiex to recover quarterly moving average after tommorrow

@Taipei Times: U.S. approves military sales to Taiwan

