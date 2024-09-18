Taiwan headline news
09/18/2024 11:02 AM
Taipei, Sept. 18 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Wednesday are as follows:
@United Daily News: Spatial Planning Act triggers wrangling within green camp
@China Times: DPP administration should demonstrate it has no intention to pursue de jure independence to minimize risk of Chinese leaders deciding that war is their only option: Ex-AIT chair
@Liberty Times: Taipei authorities under former mayor Ko Wen-je issued construction license to Core Pacific City development project before signing agreement
@Economic Daily News: AI PCs spark competition among industry giants
@Commercial Times: Taiex to recover quarterly moving average after tommorrow
@Taipei Times: U.S. approves military sales to Taiwan
Enditem/JT
Latest
- Business
Taiwan shares close down 0.78%09/18/2024 02:03 PM
- Politics
U.S. support for Taiwan 'committed' but inadequate: expert09/18/2024 01:49 PM
- Society
Taiwan headline news09/18/2024 11:02 AM
- Business
Taiwan shares open slightly lower09/18/2024 09:23 AM
- Business
Taiwan eyes talent, funding cooperation with Japan to boost innovation09/17/2024 10:52 PM