2 professors indicted for academic corruption in Kaohsiung

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Kaohsiung, Sept. 16 (CNA) Two professors at a university in Kaohsiung suspected of accepting bribes to help six students obtain their masters' or doctoral degrees have been indicted by the Ciaotou District Prosecutors Office.

The suspects, surnamed Wang (王) and Tang (唐), served as thesis advisors for one doctoral student and five master's students at National Kaohsiung University of Science and Technology, the prosecutors' office said in a statement issued on Monday.

Wang and Tang allegedly helped the six graduate students find writers to produce their thesis papers.

In return, they allegedly received payments ranging from NT$100,000 (US$3,137) to NT$320,000 from each of the students between 2019 and 2024.

During the course of their investigation, prosecutors also found Tang had illegally used his position of power to engage in sexual intercourse with one of his doctoral students in 2015, the prosecutors office said.

After questioning Wang, Tang and the six students, prosecutors on Sept. 9 indicted the two professors for the crimes of accepting bribes in violation of their duties and falsification of official documents, while the six students were also indicted for alleged payment of bribes.

According to the Anti-Corruption Act, any public servant who has taken bribes by acts that violate official duties may face a jail term of at least 10 years and may also face a fine of up to NT$100 million.

Tang was also further indicted for the alleged sexual offenses.

Under Article 228 of the Criminal Code, a person who takes advantage of their authority to have sexual intercourse with someone under their academic supervision may face a prison sentence ranging from six months to five years.

Later on Monday, the school said that the professors involved in the case have been suspended from employment for three months and a "gender equality investigation" has also been launched.