Mid-Autumn moon spotting to be challenging for some due to rain

Taipei, Sept. 15 (CNA) Sporadic rain forecast in eastern Taiwan and the eastern part of Greater Taipei may hinder those hoping to catch a glimpse of the full moon during the Mid-Autumn Festival on Tuesday, according to the Central Weather Administration (CWA).

Sunny or partly cloudy weather is expected across Taiwan during the daytime on Monday, but brief showers may occur in Greater Taipei and eastern Taiwan on Tuesday, CWA forecaster Chang Chun-yao (張竣堯) told CNA on Sunday.

Around 3,000 members of a community in Pingtung County engage in an annual shrimp grilling event on Saturday in observation of the upcoming Mid-Autumn Festival. CNA Sept. 14, 2024

Afternoon thunderstorms are expected in mountainous areas south of Miaoli and in southern Taiwan on Tuesday, but most people should still be able to see the full moon, although there will be some clouds in the sky that evening, according to Chang.

Chang also warned that daytime highs could reach 36 degrees Celsius or above in northern Taiwan and the mountainous areas of central and southern Taiwan on Monday. Temperatures could rise to 37 degrees in Taoyuan and Hsinchu on Tuesday.

CWA graphic

Meanwhile, Bebinca, the 13th named storm of the season, has developed into a typhoon and was located about 740 kilometers northeast of Taipei as of Sunday at 2 p.m.

The storm was tracking in a north-northwesterly direction toward the area just south of Shanghai at a speed of 21 kilometers per hour, according to CWA data.

In addition, a tropical depression formed near Guam on Sunday afternoon and is likely to become a tropical storm within 18 to 24 hours, Chang said.

The new tropical system is forecast to come closest to Taiwan on Thursday, bringing showers to the northern and eastern parts of the island as it moves over waters near northern Taiwan, Chang added.

The tropical system is expected to follow a similar path to Bebinca and the CWA will continue to monitor it closely, Chang said.