Chiayi City authorities seek owner of illegally stored fireworks
Taipei, Sept. 15 (CNA) The Chiayi City Fire Bureau said on Sunday it is searching for the owner of over 100 kilograms of fireworks that were being stored outside a residential building.
The bureau, which is tightening firework controls ahead of the Mid-Autumn Festival on Tuesday, said in a news release that it discovered the large quantity of dangerous materials outside a building on Wufeng South Road on Saturday.
More than 100 kg of fireworks -- including 8.22 kg of uncertified fireworks -- were confiscated, the bureau said.
If it is found that the fireworks had not been insured for public liability or if they were purchased in an unauthorized manner, the owner may be subject to a fine of up to NT$1.5 million (US$46,970), according to the bureau.
