Taichung teacher suspended from duty for alleged child abuse
Taipei, Sept. 12 (CNA) A preschool teacher in Taichung has been suspended following accusations of student mistreatment, according to the city government Thursday.
The teacher is currently under investigation for allegedly causing multiple bruises on a child on Sept. 2, government officials said in a press release.
The case in Taichung's Nantun District was uncovered on Sept. 3, when the parents of the student filed a complaint with both a city councilor and the city's Education Bureau.
According to the parents and surveillance footage obtained afterward, the teacher appeared to have pinched the boy's cheeks and grabbed him by the upper arm to drag him into the classroom, causing bruises on his neck and chest.
Although the teacher admitted to her actions, the preschool has handled the situation with a degree of leniency, the parents argued.
- Society
Taiwan revises rule to allow peracetic acid to be used as food cleanser09/12/2024 10:23 PM
- Politics
U.S. scholar Perry Link talks about self-censorship in China09/12/2024 10:12 PM
- Culture
Cabinet approves new NT$1.4 billion art history reconstruction plan09/12/2024 09:53 PM
- Sports
Taiwan roasts Colombia at U23 Baseball World Cup09/12/2024 09:39 PM
- Business
Taiwanese businesses in northern Vietnam hit hard by Typhoon Yagi09/12/2024 09:15 PM