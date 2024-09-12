Taichung teacher suspended from duty for alleged child abuse

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Sept. 12 (CNA) A preschool teacher in Taichung has been suspended following accusations of student mistreatment, according to the city government Thursday.

The teacher is currently under investigation for allegedly causing multiple bruises on a child on Sept. 2, government officials said in a press release.

The case in Taichung's Nantun District was uncovered on Sept. 3, when the parents of the student filed a complaint with both a city councilor and the city's Education Bureau.

According to the parents and surveillance footage obtained afterward, the teacher appeared to have pinched the boy's cheeks and grabbed him by the upper arm to drag him into the classroom, causing bruises on his neck and chest.

Although the teacher admitted to her actions, the preschool has handled the situation with a degree of leniency, the parents argued.